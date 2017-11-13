Suffolk County police detectives have released a stock photo of the type of car now believed to have been involved in a fatal pedestrian hit-and-run in Brentwood on Nov. 5.

The car, initially reported as a red or burgundy sedan, is now believed to be a red, burgundy or maroon Toyota Corolla from sometime between the 1998 and 2002 model years, police said Monday

Last week, police said they also believe the car may have possible driver’s side damage as a result of the accident on Suffolk Avenue, just west of Eastern Avenue, at about 3:20 a.m.

The accident killed Luis Felix Gomez-Cuji, 26, of Bay Shore, who police said was found lying in the street by a passing motorist, who called 911.

Gomez-Cuji was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the office of the Suffolk County medical examiner, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information on this crash to call the Major Crime Unit at 631-852-6555 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477.