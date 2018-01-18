Police said they seized 40 grams of heroin, almost $11,000 in cash and a Smith & Wesson pistol at an Amityville Village house Wednesday when they executed a search warrant and arrested two people living there.

Officers from the Amityville and Suffolk County police departments and the Long Island Heroin Task Force joined to execute a 6:39 a.m. search warrant at 249 Lake Avenue. The multiagency Task Force was formed in 2016 to battle Long Island’s opioid epidemic and spike in drug deaths.

Officers arrested Leonard Blanc, 26, and Jacqueline Reyes, 30, both of whom lived at the house, Amityville police said.

Blanc was charged with criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminally using drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of marijuana.

Reyes was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminally using drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of a firearm and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

After arraignment Thursday in Suffolk First District Court, Blanc was held in lieu of a $30,000 bond or $15,000 cash and Reyes was held in lieu of a $20,000 bond or $10,000 cash.

Both had pending appearances Monday in the court. An attorney for Blanc, Eric Brian Besso, declined to comment Thursday night. An attorney for Reyes, Daniel Howard Guttmann, could not be reached.

Police said they believed the heroin was mixed with fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid linked to linked to many opioid overdose deaths across Long Island.

Get the Newsday Now newsletter! The best of Newsday every day in your inbox. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“We’ve seen this before,” Amityville police chief Glenn Slack said of the alleged drug operation. “Not as much as you would in the county as a whole . . . No neighborhood is safe.”

He declined to comment on what had led police to search the home.