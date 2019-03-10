A Medford teen was arrested in connection with hitting a police officer with a car in Brentwood and leaving the scene Friday night, then fleeing from another car crash in Medford Saturday night, according to Suffolk County police.

Jaheem Funderburke, 17, struck a police officer with a car around 11:15 p.m. Friday as the officer was responding to a call about a suspicious vehicle on Peterson Street in Brentwood, police said in a news release Sunday. The officer was treated at Southside Hospital in Bay Shore for injuries that were not life-threatening.

Funderburke fled the scene and police pursued him, police said. The vehicle was last seen heading north on Route 111 Friday night.

On Saturday around 6:45 p.m., police responded to a 911 call about a two-car crash in which Funderburke, driving a 2018 Mazda 6 north on Gordon Avenue at Granny Road in Medford, struck a 2001 Nissan driven by a 42-year-old Medford woman, police said.

Funderburke and two passengers in the Mazda, Kalithe Bell and Kenya Uceda, fled the scene, police said. Police, with aviation and canine section officers, tracked the three to a wooded area in Medford south of Dourland Road and arrested them around 7:15 p.m.

Funderburke was transported to Southside Hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries and released, police said. The driver of the Nissan, whom police did not identify, was not injured.

Funderburke was charged with leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and fifth-degree criminal possession of marijuana for Saturday night’s crash, police said.

He was charged with second-degree assault and first-degree reckless endangerment in Friday night’s crash, police said. Funderburke was not charged with leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident in that crash, and a police spokesman did not elaborate.

He was driving the same vehicle during both crashes, police said. Funderburke was also charged with a bench warrant for third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance.

He was held overnight at the Third Precinct and was scheduled for arraignment at First District Court in Central Islip on Sunday, police said. An attorney for Funderburke could not be reached.

Passengers Bell, 18, of Bellport, and Uceda, 18, of Brentwood, were charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, police said.

“They’re not involved in any criminality with regard to the crash,” the police spokesman said. “They’re passengers in a vehicle. The passengers can walk away. It’s the driver who’s not allowed to walk away.”