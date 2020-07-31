TODAY'S PAPER
East Meadow man flashed gun, claimed to be cop during dispute, Nassau police say

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
A neighborhood dispute ended with a 71-year-old man under arrest after Nassau County police said he displayed a handgun and claimed to be a police officer Thursday in East Meadow.

Police said the incident occurred around 2:30 p.m. when Joseph Nesto of East Meadow and a 35-year-old man "became involved in a neighbor dispute." During that dispute, police said, Nesto "stated he was a police officer, lifted his shirt, and displayed a handgun that was in his waistband."

When the man asked Nesto to produce police identification, police said Nesto left and the neighbor called 911.

Police said Nesto has a valid Nassau County police license but said the investigation revealed it is a permit for target shooting and hunting — and not a carry permit. He was then arrested.

Nesto's pistol license was suspended and any weapons he had associated with the permit have been confiscated pending the outcome of the case, police said. 

Police also said the investigation revealed Nesto has no prior employment in law enforcement.

Nesto was charged with second-degree menacing, second-degree criminal impersonation and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

He faces arraignment. It was not immediately clear if he was represented by counsel.

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

