Major Case Unit detectives are investigating an early morning robbery at a 7-Eleven store in Holtsville Tuesday, as well as two robberies that occurred Monday in nearby Centereach.

The robbery at the 7-Eleven, located at 811 Waverly Ave., was reported at 2:39 a.m., Suffolk County police said.

Details of the robbery have not been released.

But police did confirm that Major Case detectives are investigating all three robberies. On Monday, police released details of the other two incidents and said detectives were attempting to determine if they were linked. Police have not said if they think the Holtsville robbery is connected to the other two.

The first of the Monday robberies occurred at a Pizza Hut restaurant at 2082 Middle Country Rd. at 2:09 p.m. The second occurred at a Domino's restaurant at 2430 Middle County Rd. at 7:45 p.m. Police said an undisclosed amount of cash was taken in each.

Police did not cite any weapon used in the first or third incidents, but said the robber displayed a knife in the robbery at the Domino's.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding any of the robberies to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS or Major Case Unit detectives at 631-852-6553. All calls will remain confidential.