Cops: Man killed in Brentwood police-involved shooting

A man was killed in a police-involved shooting in Brentwood on Thursday night, Suffolk County police said.

Two Third Precinct officers were on patrol in a marked vehicle when they initiated a stop of a vehicle in the parking lot of the Brentwood Long Island Rail Road Station at about 10:20 p.m., police said.

The man driving the vehicle fled from the officers on foot, police said. He was carrying a backpack at the time, they said.

The officers chased the man on foot, eastbound on Suffolk Avenue to the rear of a building housing a barber shop, where they used a Taser that was ineffective, police said. The man then displayed a handgun, police fired their weapons, and the man was hit, police said.

The man, who has yet to be identified, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said, and a handgun was recovered at the scene. The officers weren't injured.

Police said the investigation is continuing. Further details were not immediately available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.