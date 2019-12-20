TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandCrime

Cops: Man killed in Brentwood police-involved shooting

Suffolk County police investigate near the scene of

Suffolk County police investigate near the scene of a fatal police-involved shooting Thursday night. An unidentified man was shot dead, police said.    Credit: Stringer News Service

By Newsday Staff
A man was killed in a police-involved shooting in Brentwood on Thursday night, Suffolk County police said.

 Two Third Precinct officers were on patrol in a marked vehicle when they initiated a stop of a vehicle in the parking lot of the Brentwood Long Island Rail Road Station at about 10:20 p.m., police said.

The man driving the vehicle fled from the officers on foot, police said. He was carrying a backpack at the time, they said.  

The officers chased the man on foot, eastbound on Suffolk Avenue to the rear of a building housing a barber shop, where they used a Taser that was ineffective, police said. The man then displayed a handgun, police fired their weapons, and the man was hit, police said.

The man, who has yet to be identified, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said, and a handgun was recovered at the scene. The officers weren't injured.

Police said the investigation is continuing. Further details were not immediately available.

Check back for updates on this developing story. 

By Newsday Staff

