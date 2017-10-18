A Valley Stream man faces arraignment Wednesday on charges that he twice broke into the sushi restaurant where he worked in Lawrence, stealing an undisclosed amount of cash, police said.
Nassau County police said Brian Diller, 27, of Park Lane, broke into Sushi Tokyo on Central Avenue in August and again in September. Police did not say what evidence led them to Diller.
Police said Diller broke a side office window and entered Sushi Tokyo at about 4:40 a.m. on Aug. 30, then he broke a bathroom window and entered the restaurant at 2:48 a.m. on Sept. 4.
Diller is charged with two counts of third-degree burglary and faces arraignment Wednesday in First District Court in Hempstead.
