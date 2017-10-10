Police are asking for the public’s help in finding the man who stole wine from a church in Port Jefferson in July.
The man, in a V-neck T-shirt and shorts, stole the sacramental wine from Infant Jesus Roman Catholic Church on Myrtle Avenue at about 10:25 a.m. on July 13, Suffolk County police said.
Anyone with information on the theft is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 800-220-8477, and a reward of up to $5,000 is available for information leading to an arrest, police said.
