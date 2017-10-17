State Police arrested a Middle Island man after they said he dumped hundreds of bottles of expired energy drinks in the pine barrens.
Police said in a news release Tuesday that Jon R. Savitt, 46, was seen on surveillance footage dumping the bottles in a protected wooded area east of County Road 51 in Northampton. The Central Pines Barrens Commission’s Compliance and Enforcement Division reviewed the footage and turned it over to State Police in Riverside, the release said.
Troopers identified the man in the footage as Savitt and located him. Police said Savitt told troopers that he had dumped the drinks on Sept. 15 and police placed him under arrest Oct. 11.
Savitt was charged with misdemeanor littering on public property and operating a vehicle off-road on public property. He is due in Southampton Town Justice Court in Hampton Bays on Dec. 8.
It was not immediately clear if Savitt had an attorney.
