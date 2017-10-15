A New Jersey man faces multiple charges after he drove intoxicated going the wrong way on the Long Island Expressway in Syosset early Sunday, Nassau police said.

There were no accidents or injuries, police said.

Jaime Rivas, 56, of Haddonfield, is charged with driving while intoxicated, first-degree reckless endangerment, reckless driving, driving the wrong way, use of a portable electronic device, and imprudent speed.

Rivas’s case was continued until Wednesday at his arraignment Sunday in First District Court in Hempstead. Bail of $10,000 bond or $5,000 cash was not posted, according to court records.

Nassau police said a 911 call was received shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday for a vehicle driving eastbound in the westbound lanes of the expressway. A Highway Patrol officer responded to the area and saw a 2007 Mercedes-Benz near Exit 40 going the wrong way in the westbound HOV lane, police said.

Police said the Mercedes had passed several other vehicles and made a U-turn out of the HOV lane and crossed all lanes of traffic before coming to a stop on the shoulder of the LIE near Exit 44.

Rivas was pulled over and was found to have “slurred speech, red glassy bloodshot eyes and alcohol emanating from inside the automobile,” police said. He was placed under arrest at 3:30 a.m.