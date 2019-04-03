A driver who led Suffolk County police on a 47-minute car pursuit from Port Jefferson Station to Commack early Wednesday morning was arrested and charged with driving while drunk, police said.

The man, whom police did not name, was taken to St. Catherine of Siena Medical Center in Smithtown for an “evaluation,” police said.

Officers from the Sixth Precinct tried to make a traffic stop on Route 112 in Port Jefferson Station at 2:23 a.m.when the driver took off in his vehicle, police said.

The pursuit ended at 3:10 a.m. after Fourth Precinct officers, who joined the pursuit, stopped the driver on the southbound side of the Sunken Meadow Parkway in Commack, between Jericho Turnpike and Veterans Memorial Highway, police said.

Police did not provide more information, including details of the pursuit. They said they expect to charge the driver with more crimes.

Two officers from the Fourth Precinct were taken to Stony Brook University Hospital with “minor” injuries, police said.