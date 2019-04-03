TODAY'S PAPER
39° Good Morning
SEARCH
39° Good Morning
Long IslandCrime

Drunken driver leads officers on 47-minute pursuit, Suffolk police say

The unidentified driver was charged with drunken driving and further charges are expected, police said.

Suffolk County police on the Sunken Meadow Parkway

Suffolk County police on the Sunken Meadow Parkway in Commack on Wednesday morning. Photo Credit: Stringer News Service

By Chau Lam chau.lam@newsday.com
Print

A driver who led Suffolk County police on a 47-minute car pursuit from Port Jefferson Station to Commack early Wednesday morning was arrested and charged with driving while drunk, police said.

The man, whom police did not name, was taken to St. Catherine of Siena Medical Center in Smithtown for an “evaluation,” police said.

Officers from the Sixth Precinct tried to make a traffic stop on Route 112 in Port Jefferson Station at 2:23 a.m.when the driver took off in his vehicle, police said.

The pursuit ended at 3:10 a.m. after Fourth Precinct officers, who joined the pursuit, stopped the driver on the southbound side of the Sunken Meadow Parkway in Commack, between Jericho Turnpike and Veterans Memorial Highway, police said.

Police did not provide more information, including details of the pursuit. They said they expect to charge the driver with more crimes.

Two officers from the Fourth Precinct were taken to Stony Brook University Hospital with “minor” injuries, police said.

Headshot
By Chau Lam chau.lam@newsday.com

Chau Lam reports on a wide range of topics: from crime and courts to aviation, hurricanes and 9/11 first responders.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Suffolk police outside the Saks Fifth Avenue store Cops: Pair steals $15G worth of Louis Vuitton items
LI event to help moms and their college-bound daughters
An apartment complex is proposed on a vacant Proposed apartments would be village's first in 50 years
The Greenport property includes a pool, pond, greenhouse $850,000 LI home features handcrafted fireplace
Amityville Village Hall at 21 Ireland Place in LI board approves restriction on pot sales in village
President Donald Trump in the White House on 1600: Waiting for Trumpcare? You should live so long