TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 37° Good Afternoon
Overcast 37° Good Afternoon
Long IslandCrime

Officials: St. James school lockdown over, suspect in custody

Mills Pond Elementary School went on lockdown for 45 minutes while police searched for a wanted man. A suspect was taken into custody.

A Suffolk police officer on the grounds of

A Suffolk police officer on the grounds of Mills Pond Elementary School in St. James Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018, during a search for a wanted man. Photo Credit: James Carbone

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

A search for a wanted man forced the lockdown of a St. James school Tuesday morning, and a suspect was taken into custody, police and school officials said.

Mills Pond Elementary School was locked down for 45 minutes during the search, from 8:10 a.m. to 8:55 a.m., a school spokeswoman said.

Police confirmed a man was in custody following a search on Woodlawn Avenue. The school is at the intersection of Moriches Road and Woodlawn Avenue. Police provided no further information.

In an alert to parents on the school’s website, officials said, “The police have cleared the security concern, and the building is no longer on lockdown. School will run according to its normal schedule today.”

The alert said some buses had to be diverted to Nesaquake Middle School, and those students would be transported to Mills Pond, where classes start at 9:05 a.m.

Headshot
By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com

Bill Murphy has been a reporter at Newsday since 1986.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

Tesla wants to open a dealership at the Tesla plans to add fourth dealership on Long Island
Former State Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver. Supreme Court opens door to Silver retrial
Southside Hospital's emergency room expansion, seen on Jan. Hospital expansion includes larger ER, more parking
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo is shown on Jan. Cuomo to propose budget amid deficit, expected cuts
Police are asking the public's help identifying whoever 4 sculptures worth up to $20G stolen, cops say
Democrat DuWayne Gregory, presiding officer of the Suffolk Legislator seeks to challenge King for congress seat
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE