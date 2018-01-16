A search for a wanted man forced the lockdown of a St. James school Tuesday morning, and a suspect was taken into custody, police and school officials said.

Mills Pond Elementary School was locked down for 45 minutes during the search, from 8:10 a.m. to 8:55 a.m., a school spokeswoman said.

Police confirmed a man was in custody following a search on Woodlawn Avenue. The school is at the intersection of Moriches Road and Woodlawn Avenue. Police provided no further information.

In an alert to parents on the school’s website, officials said, “The police have cleared the security concern, and the building is no longer on lockdown. School will run according to its normal schedule today.”

The alert said some buses had to be diverted to Nesaquake Middle School, and those students would be transported to Mills Pond, where classes start at 9:05 a.m.