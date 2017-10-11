A suspect who robbed two Long Island banks on Tuesday is the same man already wanted in a string of six bank robberies dating back to last November, Nassau County police said Wednesday.

The robberies Tuesday occurred at a Bank of America branch on Post Avenue in Westbury at 3:09 p.m. and at a Chase Bank on Linden Boulevard in Elmont at 4:45 p.m., Major Case Bureau/Robbery Squad detectives said.

The prior robberies occurred at banks in Elmont on Nov. 7 and June 5 and at banks in Hempstead on July 3, Aug. 22, Sept. 7 and then again on Saturday. The suspect is described as being about 6-foot and in his late 20s or early 30s.

In the Westbury robbery, police said he wore a Kangol hat and carried a backpack.

There were three employees and three customers present when police said the robber entered the Bank of America branch on Post Avenue Tuesday, handing a demand note to a teller. But, police said, the man fled without any proceeds.

Little more than 90 minutes later, police said, the same suspect entered the Chase branch in Elmont, handing a demand note to a teller. He received an undisclosed amount of cash and fled. Police said the robber wore a baseball-style Indiana Pacers hat, and that there were eight employees and one customer present during that robbery. No one was injured.

Police have not disclosed how much was taken in the eight robberies. They are asking anyone with information regarding the robberies to call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-8477.

All calls will remain confidential.