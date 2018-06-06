Cops: Detectives probe police-related shooting in Merrick
Detectives are investigating a police-related shooting early Wednesday in Merrick.
Nassau police officers were called at about 1:45 a.m. to a residence on Murray Place.
Police Wednesday afternoon provided no more details about the shooting.
LI crime statsSearch crime statistics in Nassau and Suffolk counties from 2006 to 2016. 5 ways to send story tips to Newsday Do you have information that might lead Newsday to an important story, or an investigation? A document that starts us on the trail? Here are five ways for you to send our journalists tips, documents and data with a range of security options.
Comments
Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.