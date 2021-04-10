Nassau County police arrested an armed Roosevelt man Friday during a brief standoff with police, after he refused to come out of his home while keeping a woman and two children hostage, police said.

Police were called at noon to the home on East Pennywood Avenue, where two men were arguing and one man pulled out a rifle, police said.

The armed man refused to talk to police or come out of the home and wouldn’t let a woman and her two children leave the house, police said.

Police surrounded the home and called the Emergency Services Unit and Special Operations to assist with negotiations, police said.

The man, along with the woman and her two children, left the home shortly after unharmed, police said.

Police arrested Michael Glenn, 67, who was charged with three counts of menacing, criminal possession of a weapon and firearm, two counts of child endangerment, and two counts each of first-degree and second-degree unlawful imprisonment, police said.

He was set to be arraigned Saturday at First District Court in Hempstead. It was not immediately clear if he was represented by an attorney.