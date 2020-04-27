Man arrested after standoff with police, cops say

A verbal dispute between a landlord and tenant turned into a standoff with police officers lasting several hours Sunday night in Rocky Point, Suffolk County police said.

The incident, which occurred at a home on Shell Road, was first reported in a 911 call by the female landlord at about 6:30 p.m., police said. It ended with the arrest of the tenant, identified as Damien Loechner, 39, at about 10:15 p.m., police said.

There were no reported injuries.

Police said that Seventh Precinct officers, Emergency Service Section officers and members of the Hostage Negotiation Team all responded to the scene and that during the standoff, Loechner barricaded himself, "armed himself with what appeared to be a rifle," and "broke windows, damaged the interior of the house and threatened police."

Police did not disclose if any weapons were recovered at the scene.

But, police said, Loechner exited the rear of the home at about 10:15 p.m. — and was quickly apprehended in the backyard.

He was charged with menacing a police officer and second-degree criminal mischief and is scheduled for arraignment at a later date, police said.