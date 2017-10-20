Police are searching for two suspects following a home invasion Thursday night in Valley Stream.
Nassau County police said the suspects, identified only as “unknown male subjects,” entered the home on Edlu Court at about 7:45 p.m. and, armed with handguns, “demanded property from the residents.” There were no reported injuries.
Police said it was unclear what was taken.
It appears to be an isolated incident, police said, though the investigation is continuing.
Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-8477. All calls will remain confidential.
