Hewlett man accused of fatally stabbing man in Hempstead

Nassau County police Saturday arrested and charged a Hewlett man in connection to the fatal stabbing of a West Hempstead man in Hempstead last month.

Keith Pooler, 54, faces a second-degree murder charge in the death of Andre Garry, 49, who was stabbed June 28, police said. Garry was walking on Fulton Avenue at the corner of Terrace Avenue when he was stabbed following a verbal altercation.

Garry was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead as a result of his injuries, police said.

Pooler will be arraigned Sunday at First District Court in Hempstead, police said. It's not known if he has retained an attorney.