An Oceanside man pleaded guilty Tuesday to running a Ponzi scheme for nearly five years that prosecutors said defrauded investors of millions of dollars.

John Quadrino, 52, who had promised investors profits on their investments in his precious metal business, which did not exist, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud before U.S. Magistrate Judge Arlene Rosario in Central Islip. In exchange, prosecutors dropped the remaining five wire fraud charges against Quadrino.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Artie McConnell told the judge that Quadrino defrauded investors out of about $3.5 million. Under the sentencing guidelines, McConnell said, Quadrino’s potential prison term could be 51 to 63 months.

A sentencing date has not been set.

Quadrino was arrested in 2017 after two investors filed complaints with the Nassau County district attorney.

At the time he was indicted, prosecutors said Quadrino ran two companies — Princess Cut Industries Inc. and Golden Glitter Trading Inc. — from his home on Henry Street. Quadrino was one of three partners in Sassy Jewelry Buyer Inc., based in East Meadow. The companies held themselves out as gold traders that claimed to buy large amounts of gold, jewelry and diamonds, and sell them to refineries and jewelers.

In all, the companies collected $13.1 million from investors, including four residents of Jericho, Seaford, Westbury and Upper Brookville, according to the indictment. The investments ranged from $40,000 to more than $100,000. The investors were not named in the indictment.

A multiyear investigation was launched after two investors filed complaints with the district attorney, according to a source familiar with the case.

Although the indictment mentioned that “others” took part in the scheme, no one else has been charged in connection with the fraud.