Man sought in theft of package from Westbury porch, cops say

Nassau County police released this photo of a

Nassau County police released this photo of a man wanted in the September 2017 theft of a package from a porch on May Avenue in Westbury. Photo Credit: NCPD

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com
Nassau County police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who stole a package from the front porch of a house in Westbury on Sept. 19.

A surveillance camera shows the man — wearing a short-sleeved shirt, shorts and sandals — approaching the house on May Avenue about 6:45 p.m.

Detectives asked anyone who can help identify the man or has information on the theft to call...

Headshot
By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com

Bill Murphy has been a reporter at Newsday since 1986.

