Man sought in theft of package from Westbury porch, cops say
Nassau County police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who stole a package from the front porch of a house in Westbury on Sept. 19.
A surveillance camera shows the man — wearing a short-sleeved shirt, shorts and sandals — approaching the house on May Avenue about 6:45 p.m.
Detectives asked anyone who can help identify the man or has information on the theft to call...
To Continue...
Already a Newsday or Optimum customer ?Log in
Get unlimited digital access $1 for 4 Weeks$0.99/Week Thereafter Subscribe
There's more to the story!
Start your FREE 4-week trial to continue reading. No credit card required.GET STARTED