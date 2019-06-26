A former Port Authority police officer from East Northport funneled more than $70,000 in impound fees from the owners of vehicles towed at LaGuardia Airport into his personal accounts, Queens prosecutors said Wednesday.

Jeffrey McCabe, 48, who resigned from his post at the Port Authority Tuesday, was arraigned in Queens Criminal Court Wednesday and charged with second- and third-degree grand larceny, petit larceny, first-degree scheme to defraud, first-degree falsifying business records and official misconduct.

McCabe, who was released on his own recognizance, faces up to 15 years in prison, if convicted of the most serious charges.

Acting Queens District Attorney John Ryan said McCabe did not deserve to wear the Port Authority badge.

"This kind of underhanded thievery is unacceptable," Ryan said, "especially from someone who has taken an oath to serve and protect the public."

McCabe's defense attorney, Barry Agulnick of Great Neck, did not respond to a request for comment.

A member of the Port Authority Police Department for 17 years, McCabe was assigned to LaGuardia's impound unit, where he handled the release of vehicles towed from the airport's grounds.

Between April 2016 and November 2018, McCabe collected the required money orders from those retrieving a vehicle, prosecutors said. But according to a forensic analysis of the his bank records, more than $70,000 in money orders — handwritten and payable to McCabe — were deposited into two separate accounts controlled by the defendant, Ryan said.

McCabe also collected 10 money orders, valued at between $100 and $200 apiece, from vehicle owners who were not legally required to pay impound fees, including drivers who had been arrested or vehicles that were stored less than 24 hours, prosecutors said.

Port Authority Inspector General Michael Nestor said he launched an investigation after a Port Authority patron alleged a possible theft of funds.

"Working with the Port Authority Police Department, the IG fully uncovered McCabe’s alleged fraud scheme," Nestor said. "During this investigation, over 100 patrons were interviewed."

McCabe is due back in court July 16.