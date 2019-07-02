A homeless man who police said burglarized a Port Jefferson home Sunday, only to be detained by neighbors who saw him loading a stolen safe into a taxi cab, was ordered held on $25,000 cash bail or $50,000 bond after his arraignment Tuesday in First District Court in Central Islip.

Frank Beinlich pleaded not guilty, said Sheila Kelly, a spokeswoman for the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office.

Frank Beinlich’s attorney, Del Atwell of East Hampton, could not be immediately reached Tuesday for comment.

Earlier Tuesday the suspect, 33, shouted "I'm innocent! I'm innocent!" as he was led, in handcuffs, by Suffolk County police to a bus taking him to the courthouse.

Beinlich was charged with second-degree burglary, as well as an outstanding parole violation, after his arrest about 5 p.m. outside the home on Gladysz Way. Police said Beinlich entered the home, stole a safe, jewelry, small electronic equipment and clothing, then hid it in nearby woods while he called a taxi to come and take him from the scene. Among the items stolen were Louis Vuitton handbags, according to the criminal complaint.

Alert neighbors saw Beinlich loading the safe into a taxi and called 911. Police said two male neighbors then "detained" Beinlich and held him until Sixth Precinct officers arrived to make the arrest.