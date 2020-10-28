TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandCrime

Suffolk police looking for man who attacked woman on Port Jefferson Station trail

Suffolk police have released photos of a dark-colored

Suffolk police have released photos of a dark-colored 2019-2020 Hyundai Elantra as part of their effort to find a man who attacked a woman in Port Jefferson Station last week. Credit: SCPD/Papile, Joseph

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
A man who knocked to the ground a woman out for a walk on the Greenway Trail in Port Jefferson Station, covered her mouth with his hand and made sexual comments may have driven off in a dark-colored 2019-2020 Hyundai Elantra with a sunroof, Suffolk police said.

Police on Tuesday released two photos of the Hyundai Elantra.

The attack occurred at about 11:30 a.m. on Oct. 21, about a quarter mile from the eastern trail entrance, the police said.

The 54-year-old victim was not injured. Her attacker, who ran off when a passerby drew near, was described as in his 30s, 5'10", and heavyset. He wore a black sweatshirt with green sweatpants that had a black stripe down the side, police said.

Anyone with information should call 631-854-8652 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

