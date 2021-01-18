TODAY'S PAPER
41° Good Evening
SEARCH
41° Good Evening
Long IslandCrime

Cops: Driver fled after hit-run that injured 65-year-old

Suffolk County police on scene of a crash

Suffolk County police on scene of a crash at the intersection of Route 347 and Sara Circle in Port Jefferson Station, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021. Credit: Christopher Sabella

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Print

Police are searching for a female hit-and-run driver who detectives said crashed into a Toyota Prius late Sunday night in Port Jefferson Station, seriously injuring that driver – then fled the scene on foot.

Suffolk County Police Suffolk Sixth Squad detectives said the hit-and-run driver was in a 2002 Ford Explorer and was stopped in the westbound left turn lane of Route 347 at Sara Circle when she made a U-turn and collided with the eastbound 2012 Toyota Prius at about 10:30 p.m.

The driver of the Prius, identified by police as a 65-year-old from New York City, was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital with serious injuries.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the crash or the whereabouts of the hit-and-run driver to call Sixth Squad detectives at 631-854-8652 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

Latest Long Island News

Beach and dune erosion are visible along the 2022 start date expected for $1.5B FIMP erosion project
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo is expected to deliver NY budget hole shrinks, but problems — and fights — loom
Evelyn Vargas and her daughter Valentina Galdamez, 9, Forecast: Mostly sunny, somewhat breezy with temps near mid-40s
Photo of Thomas Fee of Freeport from a Retired firefighter from Freeport charged in Capitol riot 
Jeinine Jones-Ford, of Uniondale, gets her first dose New state-run vaccination site, pop-up sites open on Long Island
A water tower and three vacant buildings on Talks resume on demolition work near Republic Airport
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search