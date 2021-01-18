Cops: Driver fled after hit-run that injured 65-year-old

Police are searching for a female hit-and-run driver who detectives said crashed into a Toyota Prius late Sunday night in Port Jefferson Station, seriously injuring that driver – then fled the scene on foot.

Suffolk County Police Suffolk Sixth Squad detectives said the hit-and-run driver was in a 2002 Ford Explorer and was stopped in the westbound left turn lane of Route 347 at Sara Circle when she made a U-turn and collided with the eastbound 2012 Toyota Prius at about 10:30 p.m.

The driver of the Prius, identified by police as a 65-year-old from New York City, was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital with serious injuries.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the crash or the whereabouts of the hit-and-run driver to call Sixth Squad detectives at 631-854-8652 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.