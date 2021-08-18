Officers responding to a 911 call reporting a man shot found a seriously wounded man in the backyard of a home late Tuesday night in Port Jefferson Station.

Suffolk County Police said Angel Bermudez, 26, of Freeport, had left a party inside the home on Pine Street at about 11:40 p.m. when he was shot two times.

Bermudez was transported to a local hospital in serious but stable condition.

Sixth Squad detectives are asking anyone with information regarding the shooting to call them at 631-854-8654 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

All calls will remain confidential.