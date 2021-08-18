TODAY'S PAPER
Man seriously injured in Port Jefferson Station shooting, police say

Suffolk County police work the Pine Street scene

Suffolk County police work the Pine Street scene in Port Jefferson Station on Tuesday night. Credit: Stringer News Service

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Officers responding to a 911 call reporting a man shot found a seriously wounded man in the backyard of a home late Tuesday night in Port Jefferson Station.

Suffolk County Police said Angel Bermudez, 26, of Freeport, had left a party inside the home on Pine Street at about 11:40 p.m. when he was shot two times.

Bermudez was transported to a local hospital in serious but stable condition.

Sixth Squad detectives are asking anyone with information regarding the shooting to call them at 631-854-8654 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

All calls will remain confidential.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

