Cops: Man fatally shot in Port Jefferson Station

By Craig Schneider craig.schneider@newsday.com
A Selden man was shot dead after an altercation Sunday night at a billiards hall in Port Jefferson Station, police said.

Albert Luis Lopez Rodriguez, 27, was shot inside Billiards DBM on Main Street following the altercation at about 8:30 p.m., Suffolk County police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner.

The investigation is ongoing. Police are asking anyone with information to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.

