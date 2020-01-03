TODAY'S PAPER
Cops: Masked man robs TD Bank branch in Port Jefferson

Suffolk County police responded to a report of

Suffolk County police responded to a report of a robbery at the TD Bank branch at 86 W. Nesconset Highway in Port Jefferson Station shortly before 7 p.m. on Friday. Credit: Stringer News Service

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com
A masked man stole cash from a TD Bank branch office in Port Jefferson on Friday night, Suffolk County police said.

The robbery occurred shortly before 7 p.m. at the bank at 86 W. Nesconset Highway, police said in a statement.

The suspect demanded cash from an employee, and a teller complied by giving him money from the drawer, police said.

The suspect left the bank on foot. He wore a mask and dark clothes, police said.

Detectives urge anyone with information to call the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6555 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 800-220-TIPS.

Antonio Planas joined Newsday in 2018 and covers the Town of Islip. An award-winning reporter and Michigan State University alumnus, he has worked at the Boston Herald and Las Vegas Review-Journal.

