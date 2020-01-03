A masked man stole cash from a TD Bank branch office in Port Jefferson on Friday night, Suffolk County police said.

The robbery occurred shortly before 7 p.m. at the bank at 86 W. Nesconset Highway, police said in a statement.

The suspect demanded cash from an employee, and a teller complied by giving him money from the drawer, police said.

The suspect left the bank on foot. He wore a mask and dark clothes, police said.

Detectives urge anyone with information to call the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6555 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 800-220-TIPS.