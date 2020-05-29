A woman who defaced an anti-Cuomo banner with spray paint outside a Port Jefferson business Wednesday afternoon, her face hidden by her pandemic mask and sunglasses, is wanted by Suffolk police for criminal mischief.

The banner said “Impeach Cuomo,” Roger Rutherford, the owner of Roger’s Frigate, a candy and ice cream shop, said by phone.

The landlord hung the banner outside the building that houses his shop, Rutherford said, adding that he agreed with its criticism of Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo over the reopening of the economy shut during the pandemic. The landlord was not immediately available for comment.

A picture released by police shows the white-haired woman holding a can of spray paint and facing a camera. The incident happened at 1:18 p.m. Wednesday.

A Crime Stoppers reward of up to $5,000 is offered; callers can provide anonymous tips at 800-220-8477.