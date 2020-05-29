TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandCrime

Cops seek woman seen defacing anti-Cuomo banner at Port Jefferson shop

Suffolk County police say they are seeking the

Suffolk County police say they are seeking the public's help in identifying a woman who vandalized a sign outside a Port Jefferson shop Wednesday.   Credit: SCPD

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
A woman who defaced an anti-Cuomo banner with spray paint outside a Port Jefferson business Wednesday afternoon, her face hidden by her pandemic mask and sunglasses, is wanted by Suffolk police for criminal mischief. 

The banner said “Impeach Cuomo,” Roger Rutherford, the owner of Roger’s Frigate, a candy and ice cream shop, said by phone.

The landlord hung the banner outside the building that houses his shop, Rutherford said, adding that he agreed with its criticism of Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo over the reopening of the economy shut during the pandemic. The landlord was not immediately available for comment.  

A picture released by police shows the white-haired woman holding a can of spray paint and facing a camera. The incident happened at 1:18 p.m. Wednesday.

A Crime Stoppers reward of up to $5,000 is offered; callers can provide anonymous tips at 800-220-8477. 

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

