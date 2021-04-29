TODAY'S PAPER
Juvenile charged in case of swastika graffiti at Port Washington school, police say

John Philip Sousa Elementary School in Port Washington

John Philip Sousa Elementary School in Port Washington on Monday Credit: Newsday/Alejandra Villa Loarca

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Police have arrested a juvenile in connection with the spray painting of two swastikas discovered Sunday evening on an elementary school in Port Washington.

Port Washington Police did not release the identity of the juvenile, but said he was arrested Thursday and charged with first-degree aggravated harassment and third-degree criminal mischief as a Hate Crime. Because his identity has been withheld, arraignment information was not available.

Police said the juvenile was arrested following an investigation into the incident, which involved the graffiti being spray painted onto the front and rear facades of the John Philip Sousa Elementary School on Sands Point Road.

Sands Point Police had increased patrols around the nearby Community Synagogue in Sands Point.

And Port Washington detectives also teamed with Nassau County Police and Hate Crimes Unit investigators from the Nassau County District Attorney's Office.

It was not immediately clear if surveillance footage of a suspect released earlier this week by police had a role in developing leads, but police said information received through a tip line eventually led detectives to make the arrest.

The swastikas had been condemend by local and county officials, who said such hateful images had no place on Long Island.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

