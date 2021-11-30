TODAY'S PAPER
Bay Shore man posed as ride share driver, preyed on women, charged with sexual abuse, DA says

Acting Suffolk Police Commissioner Stuart Cameron, left, and Suffolk County District Attorney Tim Sini, show a picture of defendant Raul Guaman, during a news conference in the law library at the Suffolk County's district attorney's office at Suffolk County Court in Riverhead on Tuesday.

A Bay Shore construction worker who allegedly posed as a ride share driver to prey on women was charged with sexual abuse and other crimes in an 11-count indictment unsealed in Suffolk County criminal court.

Raul Guaman, 43, pleaded not guilty to the charges during an arraignment Tuesday in Riverhead. Judge Chris Ann Kelley ordered Guaman to be held without bail. He is scheduled to return to court on Jan. 6.

Suffolk District Attorney Timothy Sini said officials believe Guaman sexually assaulted at least three women and possibly more. He urged anyone who may have been assaulted by the defendant to call Suffolk police at 631-854-8352.

Guaman broke into a Brightwaters home on Nov. 14 and put his hand down the pants of a woman as she slept in her bedroom, Acting Suffolk Police Commissioner Stuart Cameron said at a news conference in Riverhead after the hearing.

Guaman was pulled over for driving through a stop sign in Bay Shore on Nov. 18. Officers took him to the Third Precinct because he had multiple IDs and they couldn’t determine his identity. Guaman consented to a search of his phone, where they found video of Guaman sexually assaulting an unconscious woman, prosecutors said.

Police identified the woman, who said she remembered taking a ride share in January 2019, then waking up stranded in Oak Beach.

Police found 32 cellphones and drivers licenses belonging to 16 different women during a search of Guaman’s home.

Michael O'Keeffe covers Suffolk County police and other Long Island law-enforcement agencies. He is an award-winning journalist and the co-author of two books, "The Card" and "American Icon."

