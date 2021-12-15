Detectives probe possible murder-suicide in Uniondale

Nassau County homicide detectives are investigating a possible murder-suicide Wednesday morning in Uniondale.

Detectives from the First Precinct responded to a call shortly before 8 a.m. of shots fired on Laclede Avenue and discovered a 28-year-old female victim in the street with apparent gun shot wounds, police said. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

A subsequent investigation led officers to Greenfield Cemetery on Nassau Road where they found a 31-year-old man dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to Homicide Squad detectives.

No identification was released. The investigation is ongoing, police said.