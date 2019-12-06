Police are searching for a driver who they say took off after hitting two men in Westbury, causing "massive" injuries to one, early Friday morning.

Police responding to a Post Avenue parking lot around 2 a.m. determined that the men had been struck by a white sedan that then fled in an "unknown" direction, Nassau police said.

One victim, who is 43, sustained massive injuries to his right side, police said. The second victim, who is 37, sustained head trauma.

Both were taken to Nassau University Medical Center. They were in stable condition Friday, police said.

Anyone with information about the assault is asked to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.