A postal worker has been arrested after a large amount of undelivered mail was found in the backyard of his Bellmore home, according to federal officials.

Richard Schaaf Jr., of Bellmore, was charged Monday with destruction of mail, a felony. Schaaf Jr. pleaded not guilty in federal court in Central Islip. He was released on his own recognizance.

The arrest came nearly a week after agents from the U.S. Postal Service Office of the Inspector General raided his home, seizing dozens of black bags from the property.

Agents raided a property on West Alder Road in Bellmore on Tuesday morning.

USPS Inspector General spokesman Matt Modafferi said at the time the postal service had received “allegations of mishandled mail” from residents in Levittown and Bethpage.

In a complaint filed in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York, agents confirmed the property belonged to Schaaf Jr.

Special Agent Eric Sheen wrote in the complaint that agents found “numerous black plastic garbage bags containing approximately 1,000 pieces of undelivered mail” on the property. Some of the mail was dated as far back as March 2017 and was addressed to residents and businesses in Nassau County, including the area where Schaaf Jr. delivered mail, the complaint said.

Schaaf Jr. has worked for the postal service since approximately April 2016, the complaint said.

Schaaf Jr.’s lawyer, Joseph Mure of Brooklyn, said his client was under “a lot of pressure.”

“Basically, they put you on different routes every day and it’s very difficult,” Mure said after the hearing Monday. “If he shows up late, if he shows up with extra mail, the postmaster puts him in front of everyone” for criticism, he said.

“It’s not easy working for the U.S. government,” Mure added.

According to the USPS office of the inspector general, its special agents conducted 1,364 internal mail theft investigations between October 2016 and September 2017, the most recent period available. The investigations resulted in 409 arrests and 1,178 administrative actions.