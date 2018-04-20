A Port Jefferson woman was arrested Thursday after she gave a marijuana-laced brownie to a 4-year-old child, prosecutors said.

Sydney Marquez, 29, who is also accused of selling drugs, was arrested Thursday by State Police, following a search warrant executed at her residence, prosecutors said.

Further details were not immediately available. Authorities noted the arrest came on the eve of 4/20, regarded as the unofficial marijuana holiday.

Marquez is scheduled for arraignment Friday at First District Court in Central Islip.

Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini is expected to discuss the arrest at a 2 p.m. news conference at the courthouse.