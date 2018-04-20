TODAY'S PAPER
DA: Port Jefferson woman gave pot brownie to 4-year-old

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
A Port Jefferson woman was arrested Thursday after she gave a marijuana-laced brownie to a 4-year-old child, prosecutors said.

Sydney Marquez, 29, who is also accused of selling drugs, was arrested Thursday by State Police, following a search warrant executed at her residence, prosecutors said.

Further details were not immediately available. Authorities noted the arrest came on the eve of 4/20, regarded as the unofficial marijuana holiday.

Marquez is scheduled for arraignment Friday at First District Court in Central Islip.

Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini is expected to discuss the arrest at a 2 p.m. news conference at the courthouse.

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

