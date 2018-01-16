TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island Crime

Nassau cops seek escaped prisoner in Hempstead Village

By Ellen Yan ellen.yan@newsday.com @NewsdayAtNite
A prisoner in a Nassau police vehicle escaped Tuesday and eluded a search, authorities said.

During an investigation, detectives arrested the suspect, a male, but he escaped from a police car about 3:45 p.m. on Franklin Avenue in Hempstead Village, said Det. Lt. Rich LeBrun.

The suspect ran away and was still on the loose as of 9 p.m., LeBrun said. Police said the suspect was wanted on shoplifting charges.

Police did not release other details, including how he was able to get away, but asked the public for help finding him. No description of the prisoner was released.

Detectives ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS.

