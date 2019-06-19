TODAY'S PAPER
70° Good Morning
SEARCH
70° Good Morning
Long IslandCrime

Man charged with exposing self repeatedly over months, Nassau police say

Marat Blustin, 45, is charged with three counts

Marat Blustin, 45, is charged with three counts of public lewdness, police said. Photo Credit: NCPD

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Print

A Hewlett man allegedly exposed himself to female victims in Valley Stream and Cedarhurst on at least four different dates from July 7, 2018, to May 31, police said.

He has been arrested and charged with multiple counts of public lewdness — and Nassau County police detectives are seeking assistance  in their investigation to determine whether additional victims are out there.

Fifth Squad detectives arrested Marat Blustin, 45, of Huntley Place, at 11:35 p.m. Tuesday, police said. He was charged with three counts of first-degree public lewdness and four of public lewdness.

Bail was set at $5,000 bond or $2,500 cash at his arraignment Wednesday in First District Court in Hempstead. No defense attorney information was available.

Police said that on July 7, Blustin exposed himself to three females on North Central Avenue in Valley Stream. The next incident took place on April 30 on Willow Avenue in Cedarhurst, where Blustin exposed himself to one victim, police said. On May 23, police said, Blustin exposed himself to two victims on West Jamaica Avenue in Valley Stream. In the fourth incident, police said, Blustin exposed himself to a victim on South Central Avenue in Valley Stream on May 31.

The alleged victims ranged in age from preteen to adult, police said.ough Their specific ages in each incident were not  disclosed in the continuing  investigation.

Police could not immediately explain the nine-month gap between the first charged incident and the second.

They are asking the public to contact Fifth Squad detectives at 516-573-6553 or Crime Stoppers at 800-244-8477 if  callers believe they may have been a victim of Blustin. All calls will remain confidential, police said.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

The State Senate-passed measure would reduce possession of NY eases marijuana laws, plus expunging arrests
President Donald Trump in the Oval Office on 1600: Tehran-Trump tensions grow and drone on
Mourners at a wake for Melissa Marchese console Mourners remember student athlete killed in crash
Suffolk police respond to a reported fight outside Cops: Landscaper charged after 7-Eleven stabbing
Crime scene photographs of Kirk Park in downtown Suffolk police: Man arrested in Montauk death 
Stony Brook University marine science professor Chris Gobler Report: Quality of LI waters 'largely good' for now
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search