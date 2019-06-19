A Hewlett man allegedly exposed himself to female victims in Valley Stream and Cedarhurst on at least four different dates from July 7, 2018, to May 31, police said.

He has been arrested and charged with multiple counts of public lewdness — and Nassau County police detectives are seeking assistance in their investigation to determine whether additional victims are out there.

Fifth Squad detectives arrested Marat Blustin, 45, of Huntley Place, at 11:35 p.m. Tuesday, police said. He was charged with three counts of first-degree public lewdness and four of public lewdness.

Bail was set at $5,000 bond or $2,500 cash at his arraignment Wednesday in First District Court in Hempstead. No defense attorney information was available.

Police said that on July 7, Blustin exposed himself to three females on North Central Avenue in Valley Stream. The next incident took place on April 30 on Willow Avenue in Cedarhurst, where Blustin exposed himself to one victim, police said. On May 23, police said, Blustin exposed himself to two victims on West Jamaica Avenue in Valley Stream. In the fourth incident, police said, Blustin exposed himself to a victim on South Central Avenue in Valley Stream on May 31.

The alleged victims ranged in age from preteen to adult, police said.ough Their specific ages in each incident were not disclosed in the continuing investigation.

Police could not immediately explain the nine-month gap between the first charged incident and the second.

They are asking the public to contact Fifth Squad detectives at 516-573-6553 or Crime Stoppers at 800-244-8477 if callers believe they may have been a victim of Blustin. All calls will remain confidential, police said.