A 35-year-old Bethpage man was arrested Saturday and charged with three counts of public lewdness and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child after police said he exposed himself to four girls at Bethpage Middle School.

Nassau County police said David Cardone, of Maple Avenue, was arrested following an investigation into the incident.

Court records show a temporary order of protection was issued against him at arraignment Sunday in Mineola, with his case otherwise adjourned.

Those online records show he is next scheduled to appear April 13.

No attorney was listed.

Police said four young girls, aged 12 and 13, were "walking on the field" at the middle school on Broadway at about 4:50 p.m. Saturday when they saw a man, identified by police as Cardone, with "his pants open, exposing himself."

"The male was inappropriately touching himself," police said in a news release about the arrest, adding that the victims contacted police — who arrested Cardone following an investigation into the incident.

Police are asking anyone who believes they may have been the victim of a similar incident to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

All calls will remain confidential.