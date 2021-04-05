TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
Long IslandCrime

Man exposed himself to girls at Bethpage Middle School, police say

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Print

A 35-year-old Bethpage man was arrested Saturday and charged with three counts of public lewdness and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child after police said he exposed himself to four girls at Bethpage Middle School.

Nassau County police said David Cardone, of Maple Avenue, was arrested following an investigation into the incident.

Court records show a temporary order of protection was issued against him at arraignment Sunday in Mineola, with his case otherwise adjourned.

Those online records show he is next scheduled to appear April 13.

No attorney was listed.

Police said four young girls, aged 12 and 13, were "walking on the field" at the middle school on Broadway at about 4:50 p.m. Saturday when they saw a man, identified by police as Cardone, with "his pants open, exposing himself."

"The male was inappropriately touching himself," police said in a news release about the arrest, adding that the victims contacted police — who arrested Cardone following an investigation into the incident.

Police are asking anyone who believes they may have been the victim of a similar incident to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

All calls will remain confidential.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

Latest Long Island News

Long Island Community Hospital in Patchogue on March Patchogue hospital in early talks with NYU Langone
The Charles J. Fuschillo Park in Carle Place Carle Place awaits Amazon's planned warehouse
Nassau County police investigate at the scene of Police: 2 killed in LIE single-vehicle crash
Scott Bluedorn, center left, speaks about his sculpture, Pandemic-driven real estate boost in East End creates affordable housing crunch
COVID-19 vaccines are available across Long Island, but How to get a COVID-19 vaccine appointment
One mailer sent by Nassau County Executive Laura Nassau reassessment prompts barrage of political mailers
Didn’t find what you were looking for?