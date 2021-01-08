TODAY'S PAPER
27° Good Morning
SEARCH
27° Good Morning
Long IslandCrime

Locust Valley man arrested after exposing himself twice, Nassau police say

By Nicholas Spangler nicholas.spangler@newsday.com @spanglernewsday
Print

A Locust Valley man was arrested Thursday night and charged with two counts of public lewdness after police said he exposed and touched himself in front of people on two occasions, police said.

Nassau police said in a release that Ronald Zembko, 72, was arrested in Bayville without incident. The release did not say where in the village he was arrested, and a public information officer said she did not know.

Police said that Zembko exposed himself in front of two 19-year-old men on Saturday and in front of a 39-year-old man on Dec. 28.

The release said the alleged incident on Saturday took place while Zembko was parked at Center Island Park. Newsday could not find a Center Island Park, but did find a Centre Island Beach in the Village of Bayville. The public information officer said she could not confirm the location of that alleged incident, and the release did not give the location of the alleged Dec. 28 incident.

Zembko was issued an appearance ticket returnable to First District Court in Hempstead on Jan. 22. It was not immediately clear if he was represented by counsel.

Nicholas Spangler covers the Town of Smithtown and has worked at Newsday since 2010.

Latest Long Island News

On Christmas Day, chef and CEO of Artist Chef whips up 'amazing' Christmas dinner for LI family, free of charge
Joe Winters helped build his family's West Babylon-based Joe Winters: He helped build family carting business
From left, Julia Levine, 17, Danielle Kacaj, 17, Long Island has 41 scholars in Regeneron science competition
Nassau Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder presented a draft proposal Ryder: Nassau police reforms will include use of bodycams
Local infectious disease experts discuss the ebbs and flows Take safe, effective COVID-19 vaccine when available, doctors say
Local educators are discussing what schools and parents Educators discuss safety challenges amid pandemic after holiday break
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search