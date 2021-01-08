A Locust Valley man was arrested Thursday night and charged with two counts of public lewdness after police said he exposed and touched himself in front of people on two occasions, police said.

Nassau police said in a release that Ronald Zembko, 72, was arrested in Bayville without incident. The release did not say where in the village he was arrested, and a public information officer said she did not know.

Police said that Zembko exposed himself in front of two 19-year-old men on Saturday and in front of a 39-year-old man on Dec. 28.

The release said the alleged incident on Saturday took place while Zembko was parked at Center Island Park. Newsday could not find a Center Island Park, but did find a Centre Island Beach in the Village of Bayville. The public information officer said she could not confirm the location of that alleged incident, and the release did not give the location of the alleged Dec. 28 incident.

Zembko was issued an appearance ticket returnable to First District Court in Hempstead on Jan. 22. It was not immediately clear if he was represented by counsel.