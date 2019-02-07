A Great Neck man who police said unzipped his pants and exposed himself to a girl walking home from school on Wednesday has been arrested and charged with public lewdness.

Nassau County police said Jefferson Ramirez, 26, approached the 11-year-old girl as she was walking on West End Avenue at around 4 p.m.

“Ramirez, after unzipping his pants, exposed himself to her,” police said in a news release.

The girl ran to a neighbor’s house, where the police were summoned, police said.

Officers who responded to the 911 call found Ramirez “a short distance” away and arrested him, police said.

Ramirez is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in First District Court in Hempstead. In addition to first-degree public lewdness, he was also charged with endangering the welfare of a child, police said.