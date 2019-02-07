TODAY'S PAPER
Great Neck man exposed self to 11-year-old girl, police say

Jefferson Ramirez, of Great Neck, was charged with

Jefferson Ramirez, of Great Neck, was charged with public lewdness and child endangerment, police said. Photo Credit: NCPD

By Chau Lam chau.lam@newsday.com
A Great Neck man who police said unzipped his pants and exposed himself to a girl walking home from school on Wednesday has been arrested and charged with public lewdness.

Nassau County police said Jefferson Ramirez, 26, approached the 11-year-old girl as she was walking on West End Avenue at around 4 p.m.

“Ramirez, after unzipping his pants, exposed himself to her,” police said in a news release.

The girl ran to a neighbor’s house, where the police were summoned, police said.

Officers who responded to the 911 call found Ramirez “a short distance” away and arrested him, police said.

Ramirez is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in First District Court in Hempstead. In addition to first-degree public lewdness, he was also charged with endangering the welfare of a child, police said.

By Chau Lam chau.lam@newsday.com

Chau Lam reports on a wide range of topics: from crime and courts to aviation, hurricanes and 9/11 first responders.

