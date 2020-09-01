TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandCrime

Man exposed himself to two women at Lindenhurst gas station, Suffolk police say

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Two women, seeing a man expose himself at a Lindenhurst gas station where they were buying gas Monday night, reported him to the police who arrested him nearby, Suffolk police said in a statement.

Bryan Breidigan, 44, who is homeless, was about 15 feet away from the women at a Montauk Highway Sunoco gas station at about 10:45 p.m., when he also committed a lewd act before walking off, the police said.

Charged with public lewdness, Breidigan is set to be arraigned on Tuesday. It was not immediately clear if he was represented by counsel.

Anyone who may have been a victim of Breidigan should call the First Squad at 631-854-8152.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

