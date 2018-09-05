Optimum Customers: Important information about your Newsday digital access and an exclusive offer.

LEARN MORE
TODAY'S PAPER
82° Good Afternoon
82° Good Afternoon
Long IslandCrime

N.J. man exposed himself at Bellmore softball practice, police say

Carl Livingston was seen taking pictures in his vehicle, Nassau County police said.

Carl Livingston of Pittstown, New Jersey, was charged

Carl Livingston of Pittstown, New Jersey, was charged with public lewdness on Tuesday, Nassau County police said. Photo Credit: NCPD

By Janelle Griffith janelle.griffith@newsday.com @janellefiona
Print

A New Jersey man was arrested Tuesday and charged with exposing himself in Bellmore last month, police said.

Carl Livingston, 19, of Pittstown, New Jersey, was seen taking pictures and exposing himself in his vehicle while watching a girls softball practice from the Newbridge Road Park parking lot in Bellmore about 7 p.m. on Aug. 17, Nassau County police said.

Livingston left the park before police arrived, police said.

A witness took down his license plate number and reported it to police, authorities said, which aided in the investigation. Livingston was located in Uniondale on Tuesday and arrested, police said.

Livingston was charged with public lewdness and is scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday in First District Court in Hempstead.

Detectives ask anyone who might be a victim to contact Nassau County police at 516-573-6753. All callers will remain anonymous.

Headshot

Janelle Griffith traded the land of Bruce Springsteen for the island of Billy Joel to work as an entertainment reporter and feature writer at Newsday. She is now a breaking news reporter on the Long Island desk.

Latest Long Island News

Deplaning and having temperature taken with emergency crews Officials: 19 on Dubai-to-JFK flight fall ill
Lindenmere, the one-time summer residence of Imelda and LI home once owned by Imelda Marcos to be auctioned
Jose Daniel Lopez, outside Nassau Police headquarters in Records: Man indicted in killing of high school student
Kings Park offers boat launches and access to What some want to see 'up and down Main Street' in one LI community
Olivia Whaites, 7, of Floral Park, surprised her LI girl surprises grandfather in UK for retirement
The building site on Hawthorne Road in Southampton, Town nears $500G deal to buy lot where remains found