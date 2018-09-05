A New Jersey man was arrested Tuesday and charged with exposing himself in Bellmore last month, police said.

Carl Livingston, 19, of Pittstown, New Jersey, was seen taking pictures and exposing himself in his vehicle while watching a girls softball practice from the Newbridge Road Park parking lot in Bellmore about 7 p.m. on Aug. 17, Nassau County police said.

Livingston left the park before police arrived, police said.

A witness took down his license plate number and reported it to police, authorities said, which aided in the investigation. Livingston was located in Uniondale on Tuesday and arrested, police said.

Livingston was charged with public lewdness and is scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday in First District Court in Hempstead.

Detectives ask anyone who might be a victim to contact Nassau County police at 516-573-6753. All callers will remain anonymous.