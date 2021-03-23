TODAY'S PAPER
Pomsky puppy abandoned in dumpster at Captree State Park, Suffolk police say

Louie, a 17-week-old Pomsky, was in good health

Louie, a 17-week-old Pomsky, was in good health after being left in a dumpster at Captree State Park last week, Suffolk police said. Credit: SCPD

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Print

One week after a 17-week-old puppy was rescued from a dumpster at Captree State Park, a Mineola man has been charged with abandoning it, Suffolk police said.

"Louie," a white, fluffy, blue-eyed Pomsky — a cross between a Pomeranian and a husky — was brought to the Grady Animal Hospital in Sayville on March 15 by a woman who found him in the dumpster that evening, police said.

The puppy was found to be in good health, police said.

After an investigation, police said they determined that Louie had been left by his owner with Thami Stafyleras, 44.

Stafyleras had agreed to care for Louie while the owner, an acquaintance who lives in Huntington Station, was away, the police said.

Stafyleras was charged with abandonment of an animal on Monday. He is expected to be arraigned at later date.

Louie will be returned to his owner, police said.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

