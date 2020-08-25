He used a fake identity and address to pay for two dogs from a breeder in Huntington Station last October.

Now, authorities have listed Nicholas Citron among the Suffolk County Police Department's Most Wanted -- releasing his photo and urging anyone who knows his whereabouts to contact Crime Stoppers.

Police said Citron, 22, is 5-foot-4, 175 pounds, with brown hair and was last seen in Babylon and Bay Shore. Police said he could be in Nassau or even New York City. He also is wanted for a probation violation related to a first-degree robbery attempt -- though police did not release additional details about that incident.

Police said that just before 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 28 Citron got the two dogs — worth about at $4,500 — at Canine Corral at 1845 New York Ave. after "opening a line of credit under another person's name and address."

He is wanted not only for the probation violation and for third-degree grand larceny charges related to the acquisition of the dogs, but also on felony warrants for second-degree identity theft and second-degree possession of a forged instrument.

Police ask anyone with information about Citron to contact Crime Stoppers by calling 800-220-TIPS or by texting SCPD and sending a message to CRIMES (274637). Tipsters can also email tips at www.p3tips.com. The case reference identifier is #S-20-001.

All calls, text and emails will remain confidential, police said. A cash reward is being offered for any information leading to an arrest.