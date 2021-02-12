A Central Islip man was arrested after police said he fled a traffic stop Thursday morning on the Long Island Expressway and later attempted to run down an officer who tried to stop him.

Suffolk County police said Kevin Rodriguez, 24, successfully fled officers but was later located around midnight at his home and arrested. He was charged with first-degree reckless endangerment and third-degree unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle and also was issued summonses for multiple traffic infractions. His car was impounded.

Police said a Highway Patrol officer first attempted to stop the 2017 Ford Mustang driven by Rodriguez around 7:50 a.m. Thursday for an HOV violation on the westbound Long Island Expressway in Dix Hills. But police said instead of stopping, Rodriguez fled in the Ford, "weaving through traffic at a high rate of speed."

Another Highway Patrol officer, at the scene of a nearby accident, then responded to assist with the pursuit call. The officer was deploying a "tire deflation device" — a spike strip — near Exit 51 when police said Rodriguez "drove the Mustang at the officer" and did not stop.

The officer was not hit, police said.

An investigation by Second Squad detectives, as well as Third Precinct Gang Unit officers, later led police to locate Rodriguez at his home and arrest him.

Arraignment is scheduled for Friday in First District Court in Central Islip. It was not immediately clear if he was represented by counsel.