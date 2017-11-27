TODAY'S PAPER
Cops: Smithtown man charged in quad, dirt bike thefts

By William Murphy  bill.murphy@newsday.com
A Smithtown man has been charged with stealing three quads and two dirt bikes during burglaries earlier this month, Suffolk County police said.

Anthony Schook, 20, of Landing Avenue, was awaiting arraignment Monday in First District Court in Central Islip on burglary and grand larceny charges, police said.

Schook had previously been arrested after stealing a Yamaha Quad in Smithtown on Nov. 11, police said. Online court records show that case is pending.

Police did not say what let them to arrest Schook on the latest charges.

Police said he stole a 2004 Honda Quad, a 2004 Honda dirt bike, and cash from a residence on Landing Meadow Road in Smithtown between 8 p.m. on Nov. 8 and 6 a.m. on Nov. 9.

He also stole a 2013 CAN-AM quad from a residence on Dehan Street in Smithtown between 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 18 and 7:30 a.m. on Nov. 19, police said.

He stole a 2004 Yamaha quad from a residence on Frank Street in Smithtown at 1:28 a.m. on Nov. 22, police said.

And he stole a 2003 Honda dirt bike from a residence on Fifty Acre Road in Saint James between 9 a.m. on Nov. 25 and 1 p.m. on Nov. 26, police said.

By William Murphy  bill.murphy@newsday.com

Bill Murphy has been a reporter at Newsday since 1986.

