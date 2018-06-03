TODAY'S PAPER
Cops: Queens man turns himself in after Elmont hit-and-run crash

By David M. Schwartz david.schwartz@newsday.com @schwartznewsNY
A 28-year-old Queens man turned himself in to Nassau County police an hour after fleeing the scene of an Elmont accident that left a pedestrian with head and leg injuries, officials said.

At 1:19 p.m. Saturday, a 1999 Volkswagen driven by Jonathan Ricks struck a 52-year-old male pedestrian while traveling north on Elmont Road at 116th Road, police said in a news release.

Ricks “fled the scene of the accident without attempting to stop,” police said. The victim was taken to a hospital.

At 2:20 p.m. Saturday, Ricks turned himself in to police and was taken into custody without incident, police said. He was found to have been driving with a suspended license and had an active arrest warrant.

Ricks faces charges of leaving the scene of an accident, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle second-degree, and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle third-degree. He was scheduled to be arraigned on Sunday in Hempstead.

David Schwartz covers Suffolk government and politics. A native Long Islander, he's worked at Newsday since 2013.

