Cops: Queens man turns himself in after Elmont hit-and-run crash
A 28-year-old Queens man turned himself in to Nassau County police an hour after fleeing the scene of an Elmont accident that left a pedestrian with head and leg injuries, officials said.
At 1:19 p.m. Saturday, a 1999 Volkswagen driven by Jonathan Ricks struck a 52-year-old male pedestrian while traveling north on Elmont Road at 116th Road, police said in a news release.
Ricks “fled the scene of the accident without attempting to stop,” police said. The victim was taken to a hospital.
At 2:20 p.m. Saturday, Ricks turned himself in to police and was taken into custody without incident, police said. He was found to have been driving with a suspended license and had an active arrest warrant.
Ricks faces charges of leaving the scene of an accident, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle second-degree, and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle third-degree. He was scheduled to be arraigned on Sunday in Hempstead.
Comments
Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.