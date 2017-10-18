A Queens man was arrested Tuesday and charged with drug possession in connection with an investigation into a prior nonfatal drug overdose case, Nassau County police said.
Police said Anthony Espinal, 28, of 102nd Street, North Corona, was arrested by Narcotics / Vice Squad detectives at an undisclosed location in Valley Stream at about 5:30 p.m.
He was charged with four counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and is scheduled for arraignment Wednesday in First District Court in Hempstead.
