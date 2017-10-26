A Queens man, who police said fled a traffic stop in a stolen car late Wednesday in Valley Stream, was arrested after he was found hiding in the backyard of a home on 246th Street in Queens by a K-9 named Doyle.
Matthew Felix, 17, of 135th Avenue, Rosedale, was arrested at 12:28 a.m. Thursday and charged with second-degree assault, fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and resisting arrest, Nassau County police said. Police said he also was issued three Vehicle & Traffic Law violations.
Police said that during the initial foot pursuit, a Fifth Precinct officer fell, injuring his hand and knee. The officer, whose identity was not released, was treated at a hospital.
It was about 11:25 p.m. when the Fifth Precinct officer spotted a 1998 Lexus GS400 being driven without its lights on West Merrick Road near Ormonde Boulevard, police said. Police said the officer initiated a traffic stop, but Felix, who was driving the car, “initially refused to pull over” — instead driving to the intersection of 135th Avenue and 246th Street in Rosedale, where he fled the vehicle.
The location is about one block from where Felix lives.
Police said that once Felix fled he ran through “multiple yards,” evading officers.
A K-9 team was called to the scene and the canine officer, a dog named Doyle, located Felix in the Rosedale backyard.
A check on the car found it had been reported stolen from the area of Ozone Park, Queens, on Oct. 16.
Felix faces arraignment Thursday in First District Court in Hempstead.
