Two men from Queens face a slew of charges linked to a string of stolen luxury vehicles on Long Island, Nassau County police said Thursday.

Jorge Alvarez, 18 and Matthew Garcia, 21, were taken into custody Wednesday in Queens and are suspected in at least eight vehicle thefts in five Long Island hamlets. The thefts began Aug. 26, police said.

The stolen vehicles included a Mercedes GS450, a Lexus RX350 and a BMW 3301, according to police. The men are also believed to have stolen a 2019 Infiniti QX60, a 2019 BMW X3 and a 2019 Chevrolet Corvette at about 3 a.m. Monday in Westbury, police said

Garcia is charged with two counts of second-degree burglary, five counts of fourth-degree grand larceny, four counts of third-degree grand larceny, and seven counts of second-degree grand larceny, police said.

Alvarez is charged with second-degree burglary, two counts of second-degree grand larceny and third-degree grand larceny, officials said.

Garcia and Alvarez are expected to be arraigned Friday at First District Court in Hempstead, police said.