Quogue police arrested a Westhampton Beach man and charged him with driving on drugs after a head-on crash Friday afternoon that seriously injured one man.

Police said Carmine J. Monteforte III, 40, was driving a 2010 Ford F-150 pickup headed east on Montauk Highway when he crossed over the double-yellow lines into the westbound lane near Quogue Street East and crashed with another pickup around 2:40 p.m.

Monteforte crashed into a 1994 Ford F-250, seriously injuring a 60-year-old Mastic man, police said. The injured driver was taken by a Westhampton War Memorial Ambulance to Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead, police said.

Monteforte was not injured in the crash, police said. He was charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs, aggravated unlawful operation of a motor vehicle and criminal possession of a controlled substance, police said.

Police did not say what controlled substance Monteforte allegedly had.

He was held for arraignment at Quogue Village Justice Court. Both vehicles were impounded after the crash, police said.

It was not immediately clear if he was represented by an attorney.

Police are asking anyone with information about the crash to call 631-653-4791.