TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
Long IslandCrime

Driver charged with DWAI after serious Quogue crash, police say

By John Asbury john.asbury@newsday.com @JohnAsbury
Print

Quogue police arrested a Westhampton Beach man and charged him with driving on drugs after a head-on crash Friday afternoon that seriously injured one man.

Police said Carmine J. Monteforte III, 40, was driving a 2010 Ford F-150 pickup headed east on Montauk Highway when he crossed over the double-yellow lines into the westbound lane near Quogue Street East and crashed with another pickup around 2:40 p.m.

Monteforte crashed into a 1994 Ford F-250, seriously injuring a 60-year-old Mastic man, police said. The injured driver was taken by a Westhampton War Memorial Ambulance to Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead, police said.

Monteforte was not injured in the crash, police said. He was charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs, aggravated unlawful operation of a motor vehicle and criminal possession of a controlled substance, police said.

Police did not say what controlled substance Monteforte allegedly had.

He was held for arraignment at Quogue Village Justice Court. Both vehicles were impounded after the crash, police said.

It was not immediately clear if he was represented by an attorney.

Police are asking anyone with information about the crash to call 631-653-4791.

John Asbury covers the Town of Hempstead and the City of Long Beach. He has been with Newsday since 2014 and previously covered crime for nine years for The Press-Enterprise in Riverside, Calif.

Latest Long Island News

A man holding a protest sign at a
Questions and answers about the state bail reform law
Acton Academy in Riverhead will bring in a
Private schools move fundraising online during COVID
Trump supporters protest New York State's recently passed
NY's bail law: Politicized perception and complicated reality
Oksana Slaba, left, and Bozhena Panchuk, 17, both
Babylon Town seeks to raise $25G for Ukrainian refugees
Steven Dubb, a principal of The Beechwood Organization,
Once-sleepy Hamptons wider awake now in winter, spring months 
Pastor Ben Thomas at his home in East
Long COVID survivors still struggle with brain fog, tiredness
Didn’t find what you were looking for?